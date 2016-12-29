Cheney Fire Department and Eastern Washington University officials have collaborated on a solution reducing the frequency of fire alarm calls at two university residence halls while also improving...

The Airway Heights wastewater reclamation plant recently celebrated its fifth year in operation. According to Chuck Clawson, lead operator of the facility, things have been going pretty well in the last five years. “We’re well within compliance...

A healthier than usual revenue stream helped change Cheney’s general fund budgeting process from one centered on cutting to one with the actual hope of planning for the future, leading it to be voted the No. 3 top news story of 2016. While the...

Medical Lake will continue to hold its court in the city of Cheney. At its Dec. 20 meeting, the City Council renewed the city’s interlocal agreement with Cheney for municipal court services and facilities. City Administrator Doug Ross said the...

Colby Anderson puts the finishing touches on a Christmas card to Santa Claus at the Cheney American Legion Post 72's "Pictures with Santa" festivities, Dec. 21. Over 40 children of all ages stopped...

Firearms and schools are a bad combination Should teachers be allowed to have weapons on school property? That is something the Mountain View School District in Idaho is wrestling with in regards to a proposed policy that would allow school personnel to carry weapons on the district’s...

Postal artists The Cheney branch of the U.S. Postal Service held its annual Christmas coloring contest, with five winners receiving a Christmas stocking full of goodies. Winners pictured above are front row, Alaina ...

Winter Bethlehem Cheney's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on North Sixth Street featured a snow-carved depiction of the Nativity prior to Christmas, complete with manger (above),...

Homes are a hot commodity in Cheney - again By PAUL DELANEY Staff Reporter You've seen and heard about the big boom in apartment construction in the area. But there's another hot property these days and that's because there is way too little...

Cheney American Legion New Year's Eve dinner and dance Cheney American Legion Post 72 is inviting the community to its New Year’s Eve celebration this Saturday, Dec. 31. The Post is located at 116 College Ave. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with a prime rib dinner, featuring baked potato loaded...

Free Press deadlines The Cheney Free Press is closed Jan. 2, 2017, in observance of New Year’s. Deadlines for the Jan. 5 issue, including legal notices, classified ads, West Plains Briefs and letters to the editor, are Friday, Dec. 30, by 5 p.m., however the office...

Local apartment boom continues The boom in apartment construction in Cheney is more than noticeable with the sound of hammers pounding and nail-guns popping in a number of locations. That signals a potential shift in the habits of ...

Longtime West Plains businesses change hands Three businesses that enjoyed long-term stable ownership changed hands in 2016 on the West Plains. Led by two generations of family guidance and some 60 years operating in Cheney, Boots Insurance...

Howard Jorgenson gave and gave to his community Talk to relatives and others who, over the past 50-plus years, knew and worked with Howard Jorgenson and "shy" or "reserved" would not be words that come to mind when describing this iconic...