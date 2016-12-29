To Santa, love, Colby
Colby Anderson puts the finishing touches on a Christmas card to Santa Claus at the Cheney American Legion Post 72's "Pictures with Santa" festivities, Dec. 21. Over 40 children of all ages stopped...
Medical Lake renews court agreement with Cheney
Medical Lake will continue to hold its court in the city of Cheney. At its Dec. 20 meeting, the City Council renewed the city’s interlocal agreement with Cheney for municipal court services and facilities. City Administrator Doug Ross said the...
Better revenues improve Cheney's budget
A healthier than usual revenue stream helped change Cheney’s general fund budgeting process from one centered on cutting to one with the actual hope of planning for the future, leading it to be voted the No. 3 top news story of 2016. While the...
All is well at AH reclamation plant
The Airway Heights wastewater reclamation plant recently celebrated its fifth year in operation. According to Chuck Clawson, lead operator of the facility, things have been going pretty well in the last five years. “We’re well within compliance...
Sensing the burn
Cheney Fire Department and Eastern Washington University officials have collaborated on a solution reducing the frequency of fire alarm calls at two university residence halls while also improving...
Firearms and schools are a bad combination
Should teachers be allowed to have weapons on school property? That is something the Mountain View School District in Idaho is wrestling with in regards to a proposed policy that would allow school personnel to carry weapons on the district’s...
Postal artists
The Cheney branch of the U.S. Postal Service held its annual Christmas coloring contest, with five winners receiving a Christmas stocking full of goodies. Winners pictured above are front row, Alaina ...
Winter Bethlehem
Cheney's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on North Sixth Street featured a snow-carved depiction of the Nativity prior to Christmas, complete with manger (above),...
Homes are a hot commodity in Cheney - again
By PAUL DELANEY Staff Reporter You've seen and heard about the big boom in apartment construction in the area. But there's another hot property these days and that's because there is way too little...
Cheney American Legion New Year's Eve dinner and dance
Cheney American Legion Post 72 is inviting the community to its New Year’s Eve celebration this Saturday, Dec. 31. The Post is located at 116 College Ave. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with a prime rib dinner, featuring baked potato loaded...
Free Press deadlines
The Cheney Free Press is closed Jan. 2, 2017, in observance of New Year’s. Deadlines for the Jan. 5 issue, including legal notices, classified ads, West Plains Briefs and letters to the editor, are Friday, Dec. 30, by 5 p.m., however the office...
Local apartment boom continues
The boom in apartment construction in Cheney is more than noticeable with the sound of hammers pounding and nail-guns popping in a number of locations. That signals a potential shift in the habits of ...
Longtime West Plains businesses change hands
Three businesses that enjoyed long-term stable ownership changed hands in 2016 on the West Plains. Led by two generations of family guidance and some 60 years operating in Cheney, Boots Insurance...
Howard Jorgenson gave and gave to his community
Talk to relatives and others who, over the past 50-plus years, knew and worked with Howard Jorgenson and "shy" or "reserved" would not be words that come to mind when describing this iconic...
West Plains Police News
CHENEY Dec. 19 A rape was reported to the police station. The incident occurred in 1999. Dec. 20 A runaway juvenile was reported on the 100 block of West First Street. The female was picked up and returned to her home in the 16000 block of Lance...
Eagle women open at home
Eastern Washington’s womens’ basketball team will tip off Big Sky Conference play at home, Saturday, Dec. 31 versus the University of Idaho, hoping not only to start off league play with a win, but to end a three-game losing streak. The Eagles...
Cardinals bounced from state 1A hoops tournament
Then Medical Lake boy’s basketball coach Arnold Brown was pretty quick to offer an explanation on why his team made a quick exit from the state 1A tournament last week at the Yakima Sun Dome. “The whole tournament was third-quarter blues for...
Medical Lake made big head coaching changes in 2016
By PAUL DELANEY Staff Reporter The significant changes in leadership of three Medical Lake High School sports with the search for three new head coaches was voted by Cheney Free Press staff as the...
Wirth wins 160 title for Cardinals at Tri County Tournament
By PAUL DELANEY Staff Reporter Braden Wirth led a group of Medical Lake wrestlers at the Tri County Tournament held Dec. 22 with a first place finish and an undefeated record of 5-0 at 160 pounds. Wirth won the championship bout over Liberty’s...
Sports Week
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Men Friday, Dec. 30, EWU at Idaho, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, EWU host Montana State, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, EWU hots Montana, 1:05 p.m. Women Saturday, Dec. 31, EWU hosts Idaho, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, EWU at Montana State,...
Eastern men open Big Sky Conference play at Idaho
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has done a splendid job to build their resume. Now they have to get the job done in the Big Sky Conference. The Eagles open league play this...
Isaiah Rigo wins third straight cross country title
It's hard enough winning one state title in any sport. Cheney High School's Isaiah Rigo has accomplished that feat in cross country - times three. The junior won his third straight title in the...
High expectations can have their downside with Eastern football
A Google search for quotes pertaining to “expectations” will deliver many thousands from which to pick. The one attributed to Bill Watterson, the mind and hand behind the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” seemed to hit home. “I find my...
West Plains Scoreboard
BASKETBALL BOYS Great Northern League League Overall Team W L W L Clarkston 2 0 5 2 West Valley 2 1 5 4 Pullman 1 1 7 2 East Valley 1 2 5 5 Cheney 0 2 4 3 Northeast A League League Overall Team W L W L Freeman 3 0 7 0 Medical Lake 3 0 6 1 Newport 2...
Baldwin set to sign five-year contract extension
The man who has continued the building and architectural success of his predecessors, Beau Baldwin, is to remain on the job as Eastern Washington's head football coach for the foreseeable future....
Ron McKinley didn't hesitate to give to his community
Stopping at Napa Auto Parts a couple weeks ago, Bob and I were discussing the passing of Ronnie McKinley. Bob shared in all his years, he never waited on a nicer customer. Ron Schmitt was at the...
Opportunities with the shift from oil
By DON C. BRUNELL Contributor As 2017 approaches, it is fascinating to look back at the vast changes in our lives over the last century and then imagine where we may be headed in the next 25 years. It is hard to picture that in the year 1900, more...
Lefler and Novo compete in national SeaPerch competition
By AL STOVER Staff Reporter Carter Lefler and Collin Novo became the first students from Westwood Middle School to compete at the 2016 SeaPerch National Challenge at Louisiana State University (LSU)...
Eastern's PUB renovation project is underway
After a false start of sorts, Eastern Washington University's renovation of the Pence Union Building kicked off this past fall. The $35 million work on the student's main activity building brings...
Medical Lake District chosen as STEM Lighthouse School
The Medical Lake School District continues to serve as a beacon for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in the area. This year, the state Office of Public Instruction (OSPI) selected the Medical Lake as one of the Washington...
What's Happening On The West Plains
Cheney • Dec. 30, Light Fitness Hour (adults 50+), Wren Pierson Community Center, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. • Dec. 30, Baby Play & Learn Storytime (ages 0–18 months), 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. • Dec. 30, Texas Hold’em (adults 50+), Wren Pierson... Full story
'Miracle on South Division Street' auditions in January
StageWest Community Theatre is holding open auditions for “Miracle on South Division Street,” written by Tom Dudzick and directed by Kay Byron Pacheco. Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, N.Y. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were...
Looking Back
10 Years Ago Dec. 28, 2006 Medical Lake Outreach and the food bank each received charitable donations. Denny’s Harvest Foods owner Denny McDaniel presented Outreach with a $500 check from Medical Lake Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival while the food...
From the July 14 Cheney Free Press
Members of the Cheney Chipsters show off some of the wooden vehicles they made for a July 14 story. The Chipsters donate the vehicles to a number of area organizations,...
Caring and sharing
In a photo from a Feb. 18 story, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints missionaries Sister Taya Worthen (center) and Sister Monica Schmidt are happy to let Eastern Washington University...
Flight pioneer
Cheney Care Center resident Flossie Dickey celebrated her 110th birthday by being made an honorary airman at Fairchild Air Force Base, surrounded by family and TV cameras. Dickey, who became a...
Churches
Emmanuel Lutheran Church Happy New Year. The congregation of Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to worship with us at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 1 for our “Lessons and Carols” worship service. You may also watch our pastor’s sermons at...
LOOKING BACK WITH THE CHENEY HISTORICAL MUSEUM
In 1880, when Cheney was barely a year old, residents held a Christmas ball upstairs in Calloway’s building at First and F Street. Learn more about our area’s history at w...
Harry "Sonny" Perry Calhoun
Harry "Sonny" Perry Calhoun, 85, of Medical Lake, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 in Spokane. Harry was born Dec. 22, 1930 in Millvale, Penn., to Harry Oliver Calhoun and Nellie Agnes (Rogers)... Full story